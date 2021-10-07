Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

A marathon effort! Riverside Primary pupils walk and run 26 miles to raise £2,000 for cancer charity Clan

By Ross Hempseed
07/10/2021, 1:02 pm Updated: 07/10/2021, 1:20 pm
Pupils at Riverside Primary School took on the daunting challenge of running/walking a distance of over 26 miles for charity.

Riverside Primary School pupils in Aberdeen have raised £2,000 for cancer charity Clan by running and walking a marathon.

Pupils in Primary 4 – now in Primary 5 – were sponsored to individually walk or run the equivalent distance of a marathon over a month earlier this year.

The pupils collectively managed to raise £2,000 through family and friends donations.

The funds raised from the challenge will help Clan who provide emotional and practical support to people in the north-east whose lives have been affected by cancer.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational committee convener, M. Taqueer Malik, said: “This was a fantastic effort by our young children and for such a worthy cause.

“The whole city can be proud of what was truly a marathon fundraising effort.”

The teaching staff were on hand to lend support and encouragement to the pupils as they completed the challenge. The pupils also gained valuable knowledge during it.

Kai said: “Running the marathon was really fun and we learned about kilometres and measuring distance.”

Riverside pupils are ‘inspiration’ for others

Leo said: “I really loved doing the marathon and I never thought about giving up.”

Jessica added: “We finished our marathon in Seaton Park, created our own medals and got a purple clan bracelet as a finishing prize – I felt tired and proud finishing the marathon.”

Inspiration for the Clan marathon challenge came when the Riverside pupils took part in the charity’s Little Lights project.

The task was to build a model lighthouse that would be proudly displayed in the Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The Riverside pupils chose ‘A Day at the Aberdeen Beach’ as their theme which has become synonymous as a location to escape to during lockdown.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s head of income generation and business development, said: “What an inspiration the children, families and teaching staff at Riverbank Primary are.

“Not only have they engaged with the Little Lights project and collectively created a beautiful sculpture thanks to the kind support of Subsea7, but they have also gone on to embrace their own fundraising challenge which incorporated exercise, family, and the outdoors.

“The Riverbank pupils should be very proud of not just their participation but also the fantastic amount they have raised for Clan which will help to support even more people affected by cancer.”