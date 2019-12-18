Children from across Aberdeen enjoy festive fun day at Christmas village

Hundreds of people descended on Aberdeen Christmas Village for its annual Festive Fun Day.

Children with additional support needs from more than 20 local primary and secondary schools were given the chance to try out the rides and ice-skating for free on Broad Street yesterday.

The attraction in the heart of the city was opened to give groups who need assistance the chance to enjoy it in a more relaxed environment.

Some 30 different community groups including Befriend A Child, NESS Youth Club, St Machar Parent Support, Aberdeen Lads Club and Alcohol and Drug Action were also invited down later in the day along with Syrian refugee families.

And this year older citizens were also invited to enjoy coffee and festive cakes baked by college catering students.

Doreen Astley, 48, an additional support needs teacher at Bucksburn Academy, said: “It gives these children a chance to speak to other children who have similar difficulties or other difficulties.

“The biggest thing is the financial aspect and the free access to things, otherwise we couldn’t afford to take the children here because it would be too expensive.”

Also joining children on the day was Emma Reed, who has been a pupil support assistant for 13 years at Seaton Primary.

She said: “A day like this is great, especially when you see the smiles on the kid’s faces.”

Business body Aberdeen Inspired organised the event, which is now in its fifth year.

Aberdeen Inspired CEO, Adrian Watson, said: “It is always a very special day when we have our festive fun day at the Aberdeen Christmas Village.

“In the spirit of Christmas, we invite many schools and people with additional needs from across the city and shire to enjoy free rides for the day in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, which many of them would find difficult to attend during the rest of the festival.”