Aberdeen children being encouraged to tee off

An initiative has been launched to encourage young people in Aberdeen to take up golf.

The Kings Links Junior Fund has joined forces with Kings Links Golf Centre and Sport Aberdeen, providing funded tuition and access to courses in the north-east.

The fund has been offering primary schools in Aberdeen a six-week programme of teaching, with 450 children from nine different schools having taken part.

The scheme was developed to encourage primary school pupils to try the sport at no cost and learn some of the skills and rules of the game in the process.

In the final week of the programme the children are given the opportunity to play some of the city’s courses, operated by Sport Aberdeen.

Chairman of the Kings Links Junior Fund, Chris Law, said: “By working alongside Sport Aberdeen, local schools and golf clubs, we can provide youngsters with a unique opportunity to learn and play golf free of charge.

“This ‘fairway to golf’ places the emphasis of playing not paying, thereby reducing the barrier of cost to play the game.

“I have always been a firm believer that if we make the sport more accessible we’ll be able to nurture more young golfers.”