Children aged 10, 12 and 13 charged with causing more than £6,600 of damage at Moray nursery

Three children aged 10, 12 and 13 have been charged with vandalism after more than £6,600 of damage was caused at a nursery in Moray.

The alleged incidents took place between April 7 and 12 at the Jack and Jill Nursery, near Elgin High School, with costs reportedly adding up to £6,652.

A report will be sent to the youth justice management team, and police thanked the public for their assistance with the inquiries.

The nursery’s outdoor play area and fairy garden animals were damaged during the alleged incidents and toys, keepsakes and play equipment was either stolen or destroyed.

The local community rallied round and within days of the damage being caused, donations began pouring into the Elgin nursery from parents, businesses and neighbours with staff overwhelmed at the generosity.

Lauren Hayward, managing director of family-run operator Torridon Education Group, said: “We’ve been so overwhelmed with support from our local community, either with information regarding the culprits, or with generous offers to help repair the damages.

“There were a lot of offers to help clear the garden up, we’re all just so grateful.”