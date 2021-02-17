Childline’s coping kit could help north-east children struggling with mental health

At Childline, we know this pandemic has had a hugely detrimental effect on the mental and emotional wellbeing of children and young people.

The isolation, loneliness and being away from usual support networks has been difficult for many, especially those with pre-existing mental health issues and some have felt trapped in homes where they are not safe.

Sadly, for some children, these feelings can lead to them wanting to hurt themselves, and having suicidal thoughts or feelings.

It may be hard to know what to do if you believe a child is suffering from thoughts of hurting themselves or may have already taken that step. Spotting the signs can also be difficult as many people who self-harm will attempt to hide it from loved ones. It’s important to understand that self-harm can feel like a way of dealing with difficult feelings, but together, with help from Childline, we can help children cope and find other ways to feel better.

Many children will express anger, whilst others may become incredibly withdrawn and these mood changes can manifest from internal feelings of not being good enough or becoming so overwhelmed they feel emotionally numb. It’s so important to keep regular chats going, as children that feel like they can open up are more likely to confide in an adult if something isn’t right.

Perhaps while out for a walk with them, you can check-in and ensure they feel heard and understood. Sometimes it’s hard for a parent not to react when a child discloses something upsetting, but try to remain calm and listen, and also let them know it’s okay for them to be honest about what it’s like for them to feel this way.

As well as talking to friends and family, keeping a journal to write down feelings is a good way for children to express how they’re feeling and let out some negative thoughts. Childline has also developed a coping kit (search online) for children and young people to turn to when they’re struggling to deal with their feelings, it can act like a healthy way to distract the individual and help them focus on the positives instead.

Many children have told our Childline counsellors that talking about their feelings has helped them cope. Some children may prefer to speak to a trusted adult, such as a teacher, or they can speak to one of our Childline counsellors for free, confidentially, either via the phone or online.

Childline is here for children, free and confidentially, on 0800 1111 or children can visit www.childline.org.uk