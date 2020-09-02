Childline gives north-east parents advice on how to talk to a child with an eating disorder

We know that as many children grow up they can feel concerned about their body image.

There are many easily accessible apps for editing and filtering photographs, so that when a young person is on social media they may find it difficult to tell what is real and what has been enhanced or touched up, and may wonder why they don’t look like that perfect image.

In 2018/19, Childline delivered almost 6,000 counselling sessions with children who talked about confidence issues including body image and bullying worries.

It is important that we help our children stay body positive, which doesn’t have to mean they love everything about their bodies, but that they learn to accept themselves for who they are. This can be achieved by focusing on what they like about themselves rather than what they don’t like.

Sometimes if a child has been bullied for the way they look, and they haven’t spoken to an adult about it and received support, it can lead to them having a negative body image. This can develop into body dysmorphia and potentially an eating disorder if symptoms continue to be overlooked.

It’s not always easy to tell if a child is feeling this way, and they may be embarrassed to talk about such issues. But, if as a parent you are worried, a general chat, perhaps sitting in front of the TV or in the car, about how they are feeling may reveal whether they are having these thoughts.

Warning signs include a lack of appetite or strange eating habits, unexplained weight loss or gain, unusual mood swings, secrecy, an obsession with looking in the mirror or avoiding mirrors completely or excessive exercising.

One or more of these could be signs that your child is suffering from a negative body image or eating disorder and it’s important that they receive support as soon as possible to help them and prevent other mental health problems developing.

If they’re worried about their appearance there are many practical ways that you can help them. You can sympathise with how they are feeling, but let them know that everyone is an individual and it’s not necessary to compare yourself to other people. You can also try being positive about your own body, or at least not openly negative.

Try asking them to write down three things they like about themselves and read it every morning and also focus on hobbies they enjoy, with the aim of building their confidence.

Growing up isn’t easy and often others are struggling with similar issues. Sharing thoughts with other young people on our Childline message boards and reading their comments can be really useful and make children realise they’re not alone. These can be accessed at www.childline.org.uk. To speak to a trained counsellor, children and young people can call 0800 1111 for free.