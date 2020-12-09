Childline appeals for north-east residents to fundraise to help support children

For many people, Christmas is a time to celebrate and spend time with family.

But for some families and children, particularly those who are already struggling, it can be a difficult and lonely time, and this year with the continued fallout from coronavirus, it is likely to be even harder.

During lockdown, our counsellors at Childline Aberdeen heard from children whose mental and emotional health had been negatively impacted, and others who felt trapped in unsafe homes without the support of school or friends.

Throughout the pandemic we have adapted our counselling service to ensure that we are always there for children and will continue to, so that young people throughout the country have somewhere to turn whenever they need to, over the Christmas period and beyond.

However, as a charity that receives 90% of our income from the public, we know this is something we have not achieved alone and are hugely grateful for the dedication and commitment of our supporters, which allow us to continue this work.

We can only make a difference for children together, and we simply couldn’t continue to run services like Childline without the public’s support.

© Supplied by Childline charity

We’re so grateful to people like Laura Appleton, a volunteer Childline counsellor, who this year has hosted a coffee morning, virtually cycled the length of the country, and is now, along with the help of some friends, completing a one million step challenge, all to raise funds for NSPCC Scotland.

There are still lots of ways that people can get involved with fundraising before the year is out. Our craft o’clock sessions are a great way to have some fun by making your own Christmas decorations at home while supporting children locally in the process.

Many of us will be getting our exercise over the Christmas period by walking or jogging. People can do this and raise money at the same time by signing up for our ‘NSPCC Walk for Children’, which involves a sponsored 5k walk, jog or run on 21st December, the longest night of the year.

Every penny raised goes towards our life-changing work with children. People’s support can mean the world to a child when they feel like no-one is there for them. So, whether it’s getting crafty, doing our sponsored walk, or coming up with a new idea, together we can be here for children when they need us most.

To find out more about fundraising for NSPCC Scotland, please visit https://bit.ly/36Gn8x6 or email scotlandfundraising@nspcc.org.uk