Aberdeen author says Childline is a ‘vital service’

An AWARD-winning author has praised Childline counsellors for supporting youngsters in need of help.

Kerry Hudson, 38, had a tough childhood growing up in foster homes and residential care in Aberdeen.

She eventually moved away from the Granite City but returned yesterday to visit staff at the charity.

During her visit, Ms Hudson spoke about her new book, Lowborn, which explores the complexities of being born in the working class in Britain.

Ms Hudson said: “Childline is such a vital service for children – it’s so important that they have this support when they are in trouble and need someone to care.

“The volunteers are exceptional people who give their time to help others. It can make a huge difference to someone’s life.

“I think we all need to be aware of the issues affecting children and what dangers can occur.

“We need to know the warning signs of abuse and neglect.”

Leanne Ferries, manager of the Childline base in Aberdeen, said: “Kerry had an unstable and challenging childhood and her book highlights that more help is needed to support and protect children.”