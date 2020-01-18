Aberdeen childcare staff to take Germany for inspiration on outdoor nursery

Staff from Aberdeen City Council are to look to Germany to gain inspiration on how to deliver outdoor learning to kids in the city.

Councillors on the local authority’s education committee approved plans for 20 of the city’s early learning and childcare professionals to visit a number of outdoor nurseries based in North Germany in April.

It comes shortly after plans were lodged by Aberdeen City Council to create an outdoor nursery in Duthie Park – the first of its kind in the north-east.

The visit, which is fully funded with a grant from the ERASMUS+, the European Union programme for education, training, youth and sport, follows on from a successful five-day visit by the practitioners to Spain in October.

There, the group studied training designed specifically for the group by Professor Katia Hueso, the founder of the first outdoor nursery in Spain.

In Germany, they will receive training from those responsible for initiating and developing these services.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery committee convener, said the visits will play a “crucial part” in the development of outdoor learning for younger children in the city as part of a planned expansion to early learning and childcare services.

He added: “There is a compelling argument to be made for the benefits of outdoor learning in terms of children’s health and development.

“It makes perfect sense to make use of these externally-funded training opportunities to help our practitioners provide the best provision possible to our young children as part of our ambitious early learning and childcare expansion roll-out, which will have a strong outdoor learning component.”

From August, parents of three and four-year-olds will be entitled to 1,140 hours of free nursery care annually, compared with 600 hours now, in new legislation put forward by the Scottish Government.

Councillor Martin Greig, who sits on the committee, welcomed the move to look abroad for inspiration.

He said: “It’s excellent we’re looking to other countries for examples of good practice and we’re able to really expand the provision of quality learning opportunities to young people.

“I would like to see this area of education provision growing and expanding.”