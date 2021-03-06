An Aberdeen childcare service has been praised by a watchdog.

Me2 is operated by Aberdeen City Council and provides care and support at three venues – the Deeside Family Resource Centre, Ashgrove Nursery and the WiIliamson Family Resource Centre.

It can provide support to a maximum of 34 children from two-years-old up to primary school age.

The Care Inspectorate completed a visit in February and rated the service’s care and support during the pandemic as good in its six-point scale.

The watchdog said children who attended Me2 had “warm, caring and nurturing” experiences with staff.

The report on the childcare service said: “Children were experiencing warm, caring and nurturing interactions from staff, supporting children’s confidence and promoting their wellbeing.

“They were relaxed and comfortable in the environment and in their interactions with staff and each other. During the virtual observations, children were engaged in their activities. Staff told us how observation and discussion of children’s interests had been considered when deciding what resources should be available.

“Settling in procedures were in place to support children in getting to know staff who were new to them. Arrangements were made to maintain links with existing staff members when children or staff were not able to attend the service. This supported children’s relationships and attachments.

“Staff had a good knowledge and understanding of the potential impacts of the pandemic for children and their families. This supported them in safeguarding children and supporting their health and wellbeing.

“Information about children’s progress and care was shared at weekly team meetings, ensuring that the manager and staff knew of strategies in place to support children. Effective sharing of information between staff and parents promoted continuity of care for children.

“The manager and staff understood the impact that the pandemic and consequent restrictions may have on people using the service. Weekly calls were made by staff to offer support and share information with parents during lockdown. Parents told us how much they valued these contacts.”