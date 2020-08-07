Childcare providers given Aberdeen lockdown reassurance

Childcare providers have been reassured that guidance preventing travel further than five miles and entering another person or family’s house does not apply to those looking after children.

Parents or carers will still be able to drop off their children with a relative or friend, or allow them to come to their house, to help look after them for a period of time.

The exemption also applies to registered childminders.

The guidance was issued amid concerns over the new travel rules brought in as part of the local lockdown for the city.