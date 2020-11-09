Child taken to hospital following serious two-vehicle crash on the A90

A child has been taken to hospital following a “serious” two-vehicle crash on the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road.

A section of the A90 three miles south of Fraserburgh at the A952 junction near Lomnay has been shut since just before 6pm.

Emergency services are currently in attendance to deal with the incident.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, and a child passenger have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Motorists are being advised to take an alternative route.

Fire crews were also called out to the incident at 6.02pm.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed they had attended to make the area safe, with the stop message coming in at 6.32pm.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road is likely to remain shut for some time.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5.50pm on Monday, 9 November, 2020, officers received report of a serious road traffic crash involving two vehicles on the A90 at the A952 junction. Officers remain at the scene and the road is closed.

“The drivers of both vehicles, one man and one woman, and a child passenger have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”