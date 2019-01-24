Thursday, January 24th 2019 Show Links
Child taken to hospital after two-car crash on major Aberdeen road

by Craig Paton
24/01/2019, 12:48 pm Updated: 24/01/2019, 2:21 pm
A child has been taken to hospital after a crash on a major Aberdeen road.

The two-vehicle crash took place on North Anderson Drive, near the office of oil and gas company ConocoPhillips.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that the child was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The spokesman said: “We received a call at 12.04pm today to attend an incident on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one child patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that the collision was not disrupting the road.

