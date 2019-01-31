Child taken to hospital after being hit by car on Aberdeen road

A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on an Aberdeen road this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on Great Northern Road at its Leslie Road junction.

It is understood the incident happened at the pedestrian crossing and it is not known what injuries have been sustained.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police and ambulance were called to attend to the incident involving a child and a vehicle on Great Northern Road.

“The incident happened shortly after 9am.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9am today to attend an incident on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one child patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”