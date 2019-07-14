Child protection experts encourage people in north-east to watch out for signs of neglect

A group of child protection professionals have urged the public to keep an eye out for children at risk during the school holiday period.

Child Protection Committee Scotland is hoping people in the north-east will be vigilant and look out for the “telltale signs” of neglect.

Child Protection Scotland’s chair Alan Smith said: “Most children in Aberdeenshire look forward to having lots of fun and free time during the holidays but for some families the summer break can bring extra stress and pressure.

“In some cases, children might not be looked after or supervised properly and some might even experience serious neglect.”

The organisation insists every community across Scotland is responsible for the welfare of children.

“We’re simply asking people in Aberdeenshire to keep their eyes open for telltale signs that all is not well.”