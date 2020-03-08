Child migrant tells of life after Nazareth House

A child migrant has told lawyers how he believes a Roman Catholic religious brother tried to murder him because he may have witnessed the man sexually assaulting a boy.

The man, who can only be identified as Johno, told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry that a lay member of the Christian Brothers tried to drown him.

He said the attack took place in the 1950s after he had been sent to Australia from the Nazareth House children’s home in Aberdeen.

Johno, 78, told the inquiry that a day before the incident he had seen the religious brother with a boy at the Castledare Boys Home in Western Australia.

He told the inquiry that since the incident, he thought about how the position of the boy in relation to the man suggested the child was being sexually assaulted.

And he said the following day he and a number of boys at the institution were taken swimming.

And he claimed the man took advantage of the fact he was a poor swimmer and tried to kill him.

But he said the boys helped rescue him and bring him back to safety.

He told the inquiry: “We all left those institutions with a lot of scars. They destroyed our childhood and our future.”

Johno said he was subjected to physical violence from the Christian Brothers and was sexually assaulted by a man who was close to the order.

He later returned to Scotland and found family members in the country. He met his mum, who lived in Broughty Ferry, in 1984.

The inquiry, before Lady Smith, continues.