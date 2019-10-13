Child bereavement charity opens new office in Aberdeen hospital

A child bereavement charity has opened a new office in Aberdeen children’s hospital.

Grampian Child Bereavement Network has been supporting bereaved children in the city for a decade.

The charity is now based within the ARCHIE offices at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH).

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The network assists children and young people to access appropriate bereavement support in Grampian and works to raise awareness of the impact of bereavement on children and young people.

They also provide resources, information and support to families and carers where a child or young person is bereaved, including suitable books to help the children to deal with loss.

The ARCHIE foundation is the official charity of Royal Children’s Hospital and works to buy specialist equipment and specialist staff.