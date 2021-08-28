Child and woman taken to hospital following crash on A96 near Keith

A child and a woman have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Keith.

The incident happened on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at the Newmill Road junction at around 3.50pm today.

Police confirmed a child, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, and the woman driving the other car have sustained minor injuries following the collision.

They have both been taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as a precaution.

❗️UPDATE ⌚️17:32#A96 RTC The #A96 now ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions near Keith at Newmill Road due to an RTC and Fuel Spillage Emergency services are at the scene🚔 Do take care on the approach @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @originalfm pic.twitter.com/xOhhNuXqqk — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 28, 2021

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a two-car crash on the A96 at the B9017 junction near Keith at 3.50pm.

“A child and a woman sustained minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital as a precaution.

“Officers are still at the scene and the road remains closed.”