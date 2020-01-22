Child and two adults taken to hospital after being hit by car on north-east road

A child and two adults were taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a north-east village.

Emergency crews were called to Newtonhill shortly after 2pm today following an incident near a supermarket.

The road was closed but it has now reopened.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.10pm to reports of a crash on Newtonhill Road near Tesco involving three pedestrians.

“It was two adults and a child.

“The pedestrians are being treated by a paramedics and the flyover at Newtonhill is closed.”

The spokesman said the injuries are not thought to be serious, however, three people were taken to hospital.