Chief of Aberdeen Inspired speaks of impact curfew will have on hospitality firms

An Aberdeen business chief today said that the new restrictions will hit the hospitality sector “hard”.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired spoke of the challenges the Covid-19 crisis has created for the city centre.

He said: “While we respect that public health is of paramount importance, the pandemic has and continues to accelerate the very real challenge to Aberdeen City Centre.

“The additional restrictions announced by the first minister, in addition to the continuation of home working, whilst understood, will have a very real knock-on effect.

“The impact on the retail and hospitality sectors has been, throughout the past six months, and continues to be, particularly tough.

“Restricting businesses operational hours will hit hospitality hard and retail continues to struggle due to a downturn in footfall, particularly from office staff home working. In addition to this, all the interdependencies that rely on these sectors will also be affected. ”

He added that Aberdeen Inspired was doing all it could to support businesses in the area and urged members of the public to do the same – while “respecting and following” safety requirements.