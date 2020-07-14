Video: Chief executive says Aberdeen Harbour Board ‘ready and open’ as rebranding announced

The chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board has said they are “ready and open” to a changing business landscape focused on globalism and the environment.

Michelle Handforth was speaking as the business – the oldest in the UK, having been established in 1136 – unveiled its new digital brand, focusing on the message that it is “open to a world of possibilities” and emphasising its links to the wider city.

A video released as the rebranding was announced also makes references to the continuing harbour expansion project, saying: “soon, we’ll be one of the largest ports in the UK”.

The project was hit by a major setback last month, when key contractor Dragados pulled out leaving work unfinished, but the harbour board has said it anticipated it will still be completed in 2021.

The latest development came at the start of this month, when it was announced Northern Ireland-based firm Ashleigh’s had been given a £1.2 million contract to complete part of the works that were still to be carried out.

Heralding the digital launch, Ms Handforth said: “This is more than a new brand.

“It is a bold statement of intent, showing the world that we are ready and able to deliver on our ambition for Aberdeen to be at the leading edge of energy transition, global maritime trade, and international business connectivity.

“We aim to be the greenest port in the UK, playing a pivotal role in what will be a transformational period for our region.

“Our visual identity plays a significant part in telling this story. Our new brand encapsulates and honours our unique history, whilst representing our modern and innovative view of the world.

“Aberdeen Harbour is already one of the world’s top energy ports and one of our nation’s key economic drivers.

“With our stakeholders in business and our community partners, we are ready and open to global operations, a new trading landscape and a low carbon future. Aberdeen Harbour is open to a world of possibilities.”

In keeping with a new approach to communications, Aberdeen Harbour Board is preparing to launch its first ever digital annual review on Friday, where the board will provide a detailed account of its operations, challenges and successes in 2019 as well as its future plans.