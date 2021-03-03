The chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board is to leave the organisation.

Michelle Handforth will step down as chief executive of the board this summer to take up a position with Network Rail.

A recruitment process to find her successor has already begun, with an announcement to be made in due course.

Ms Handforth said she would make every effort to ensure the handover for the new chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board is “seamless”.

“During my time with the Harbour Board, I have enjoyed working with the best people in the Ports Industry and the business community,” she said.

“I cannot thank them and my team at the harbour enough for their support. I know the business will go on to achieve even greater success, playing a vital role in the drive to deliver the north-east and Scotland’s energy transition and net-zero ambitions.

“I am not going anywhere straightway and will be here until the summer to ensure a seamless handover to the candidate who is fortunate enough to be appointed.”

Harbour board chairman Alistair Mackenzie said: “Michelle is a talented professional who will be missed. We have appreciated her contributions over the last three years and wish her the best of luck with her next career move.

“Michelle will be with us for a while yet and we look forward to welcoming her successor in the coming months. This is an incredibly exciting time for the Harbour as we work to realise the full green port potential of our £350 million expansion so for now, it’s all hands-on-deck.”