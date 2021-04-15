Chester Hotel rooftop expansion plans recommended for rejection

City planners have recommended a hotel’s proposals for roof terrace dining are rejected over noise concerns.

The Chester Hotel on Queens Road lodged plans for the move last year after finding a “surprising” number of customers were willing to meet outside.

Bosses said it would help them to better serve customers during the pandemic, with Covid restrictions more relaxed for outdoor hospitality than inside.

When operating prior to mainland Scotland being placed under Level 4 restrictions, the hotel was also making use of temporary marquees and dining “pods” to give more people al fresco options.

Having opened a terrace during a major refurbishment in 2013 and 2014, Chester Hotel bosses applied to extend it, hiding the new area behind a glass balustrade and hedgerow.

Neighbours lodged more than 40 objections to the proposals, however, with the city council’s planning development management committee due to have the final say next Thursday.

Why are planners recommending refusal?

Ahead of the meeting, city planners have issued a 14-page report recommending the application is refused.

Noise concerns

It references a noise assessment which says any increase in sound levels for neighbours would be “negligible,” assuming doors to the restaurant remain closed.

But environmental health experts have warned a number of restrictions would also be required to ensure this.

These would include a 60-customer limit, a ban on amplified music and use only between 8-10.10pm, as this was the only data provided in the application.

Planners say these measures would not be enforceable, noting: “It is not considered that planning conditions could reasonably be used to limit the rooftop space to use for exclusively dining purposes, given the effect of the overarching lawful hotel use which would provide for any activity that might reasonably be expected to take place within a hotel.”

They say the opening hours proposed may be “unduly restrictive,” with a need to keep doors closed “practically difficult” to enforce during period periods.

The report states: “The submitted noise assessments give some indication that noise levels experienced at the closest neighbouring residential properties would not be excessive.

“However, the information is not sufficient to support the hours of operation sought by the applicants and the proposal cannot be made acceptable through the use of reasonable planning conditions.”

Impact on residents

When considering other impacts on the Chester Hotel’s neighbours, planners said it was unlikely the expanded terrace would infringe on their privacy – but could still be classed “intrusive”.

It said a number of factors are at play which would result in noise pollution being louder than the assessments suggest.

Planners say it might be “reasonably expected” sound from the new terrace would carry further, given its open-air location.

And, while no historic complaints have been raised regarding the rooftop space so far, they would relate to a “comparatively small area” relative to the proposed extension.

The planning report states: “In the event that planning permission were to be granted, the planning authority would have no control over the actual number of people who could use the terrace or the activity which could take place there.

“In theory any activity which one would expect to reasonably take place within a hotel, could take place without planning permission, as long as no further physical development was undertaken.

“For example, activities such as outside drinking and dining, the conducting of weddings or taking of wedding photos, or smoking, could legitimately take place on the terrace.”

Conclusions

The report says any planning conditions which would be imposed “cannot provide sufficient control” to ensure noise levels would not rise above what is stated in the assessment.

“It is concluded that it has not been adequately demonstrated that existing residential amenity can be protected,” it stated.

“Approval of this proposal would be reliant upon a significant number of assumptions about its capacity, the operation of rooftop dining activities and alternative future use which cannot be guaranteed or adequately controlled through the imposing of planning conditions.”

Community reaction

Ward councillor Martin Greig said: “Residents have made a considerable effort to ensure their voices are heard in the planning process.

“The decision is yet to be made. The planner’s assessment is useful and informative.

“It is important that everyone has a chance to have their say on this proposal.”

The Chester Hotel has been approached for comment.