Chemicals worth around £10K stolen from north-east farm

A police probe has been launched after chemicals worth around £10,000 were stolen from a north-east farm.

The theft happened at a farm in the Westerton area of Meikle Wartle between Friday May 17 and Saturday May 25.

The chemicals, including herbicides and fertilisers, are for agricultural use and are not considered harmful.

PC Johnathan Walkden said: “This type of theft is unusual for the area and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us.

“We are working with the farm and the rural community as part of inquiries.

“The chemicals stolen are for agricultural use and include herbicides and fertiliser. They are not considered harmful.

“It is thought that a vehicle would have been used given the quantity of chemicals taken and anyone who has any information or who saw anything unusual or suspicious is asked to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0130710519.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous. “