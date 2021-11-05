Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chef pepper-sprayed in playpark after cocktail of Buckfast and drugs

By Jenni Gee
05/11/2021, 11:45 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A chef who assaulted a police officer in broad daylight in a playpark after taking a cocktail of Buckfast and valium has been fined £720.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that a friend of Daniel McAllister, 33, contacted police on  August 16 last year out of concern for his wellbeing.

McAllister was spotted leaning on a fence in the playpark at Moss-Side Brae, Nairn in broad daylight while children played nearby, and was thought to be intoxicated.

Accused took valium with Buckfast

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that officers approached McAllister and were concerned regarding his physical state.

He confirmed he had taken valium and Buckfast, and paramedics were called to check him.

After the paramedics left, Ms Duffy-Welsh said: “Police were still concerned and tried to take him away from the area due to the level of his intoxication.”

It was at this stage that McAllister, of Clans Crescent, Nairn, began to resist the officers.

“He was swinging his arms and he punched one of the police officers to his injury,” Ms Duffy-Welsh told the court.

When officers tried to arrest him, McAllister resisted, and repeatedly threatened to bite one of the officers. Pepper spray was then used and the accused was subsequently arrested.

Appearing for McAllister, solicitor Willie Young told the court it had been a friend of his client’s who had initially contacted police out of concern for his welfare and said: “He accepts his actions were grossly inappropriate, he has asked me to apologise.”

‘Cocktail of alcohol and drugs’

He explained that his client, who appeared for sentencing having previously pled guilty to charges of assaulting an officer and resisting, obstructing or hindering police, had been out of work due to the lockdown and had also been dealing with family issues.

He said: “On this particular date he had taken a cocktail of alcohol and drugs on top of prescription medication.”

He added: “He has made significant changes since this incident. He is now substance-free and in full-time employment.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank imposed a fine of £720.

 