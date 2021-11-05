Chef pepper-sprayed in playpark after cocktail of Buckfast and drugs

A chef who assaulted a police officer in broad daylight in a playpark after taking a cocktail of Buckfast and valium has been fined £720.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that a friend of Daniel McAllister, 33, contacted police on August 16 last year out of concern for his wellbeing.

McAllister was spotted leaning on a fence in the playpark at Moss-Side Brae, Nairn in broad daylight while children played nearby, and was thought to be intoxicated.

Accused took valium with Buckfast

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that officers approached McAllister and were concerned regarding his physical state.

He confirmed he had taken valium and Buckfast, and paramedics were called to check him.

After the paramedics left, Ms Duffy-Welsh said: “Police were still concerned and tried to take him away from the area due to the level of his intoxication.”

It was at this stage that McAllister, of Clans Crescent, Nairn, began to resist the officers.

“He was swinging his arms and he punched one of the police officers to his injury,” Ms Duffy-Welsh told the court.

When officers tried to arrest him, McAllister resisted, and repeatedly threatened to bite one of the officers. Pepper spray was then used and the accused was subsequently arrested.

Appearing for McAllister, solicitor Willie Young told the court it had been a friend of his client’s who had initially contacted police out of concern for his welfare and said: “He accepts his actions were grossly inappropriate, he has asked me to apologise.”

‘Cocktail of alcohol and drugs’

He explained that his client, who appeared for sentencing having previously pled guilty to charges of assaulting an officer and resisting, obstructing or hindering police, had been out of work due to the lockdown and had also been dealing with family issues.

He said: “On this particular date he had taken a cocktail of alcohol and drugs on top of prescription medication.”

He added: “He has made significant changes since this incident. He is now substance-free and in full-time employment.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank imposed a fine of £720.