North-east chef cooks up ideas to make most of leftovers

An award-winning chef has teamed up with a charity to tackle food waste.

Craig Wilson, also known as the Kilted Chef, is working alongside Love Food Hate Waste Scotland in its drive to reduce food waste, undertaking a fridge-raiding tour of Aberdeenshire ahead of the Taste of Grampian Food Festival.

The Eat on the Green chef visited residents in Oldmeldrum, Inverurie and Aberdeen to provide tips and tricks for using up extra ingredients.

The tour highlighted that a lack of meal planning and overbuying were the main reasons for throwing excess meat and vegetables away.

Liz Millar, 68, has been buying too many perishable goods since her son left home.

In a Ready Steady Cook-style session, Craig used up leftover black pudding, boiled potatoes and odd ends of cheese to make a delicious “one-pot brunch”, showing Liz how to use up items from her fridge that would otherwise have ended up being wasted.

Craig will also lead three cookery demonstrations using leftovers at Taste of Grampian.

He said: “I’m taken aback at how much good food we’re putting in the bin and hope that this campaign will encourage the people of Aberdeenshire to think twice about their food waste.

“By getting creative in the kitchen, it’s easy to use up commonly wasted ingredients, such as fresh vegetables, potatoes and bread, to ensure food ends up on our plates rather than in the bin.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Taste of Grampian is one of Scotland’s largest food festivals.

The event will be held on June 1 from 9am to 5pm.