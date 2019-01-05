Aberdeen man gives up beer for a year to raise cash for kids

An Aberdeen man has given up alcohol for a year in an effort to raise cash for youngsters in need.

David Pirie, 37, took on a pledge to go through 2018 completely sober while running as many races as he could across the UK.

The idea for his challenge, called Off The Beer For a Year, came to him when he was out celebrating after his run at the Banchory Beast Race in 2017.

He said: “We went out to celebrate and this slogan came to mind: ‘Come off the beer for a year’.

“I thought that would be a good idea and I decided while I’m doing this I would focus on running as many races and marathons as I could in the year.

“It gave me a reason to stay fitter and to focus on staying off alcohol – which is hard enough.

“But if I’m running, it would also give me something else to focus on.

“I had always dabbled in running before, but over the last year, I was able to focus more on it.”

David has since completed the Balmoral 10k, the Stirling half marathon, the Manchester half marathon and his first full marathon at Loch Ness.

As part of the challenge, he also wanted to give back and raised just over £1,000 for Cash for Kids – which raises money to give grants to disabled and disadvantaged children in the north-east.

The Woodside resident said: “My wife works with Fersands and Fountain Community Project in the area and they do a lot of work with Cash for Kids.

“I thought this would be a good way to give back to the community and know kids would be getting toys on Christmas.

“I also wanted to encourage my children to be healthier.

“My family have been really supportive, even though at the start my two older kids were joking like: ‘No way you will do that’.”

To end his year of sobriety, the father-of-four did a 20-mile run on Hogmanay.

He said: “I started my run at 8pm and made it back home by 11.50pm. I took a quick shower, just in time for the bells and had my first drink.

“I had been debating which drink I’d have and ended up having a can of Red Stripe – it went down like water.

“I thought I would be wanting it more the first week, but I’m really not missing it.

“It was a great experience and I could see myself doing something similar in the future.”