News / Local

Cheers! Aberdeen University awards £250,000 wine contract

By David Mackay
12/10/2021, 5:37 pm Updated: 12/10/2021, 5:41 pm
The wine will be served at functions hosted by the university. Photo: Shutterstock

Aberdeen University has awarded a £250,000 contract to ensure its events are supplied with wine.

A calendar of functions including graduations, weddings and conferences are held on the historic grounds through the year.

Money from the events helps to ensure the university is financially sustainable in addition to tuition fees and other income.

Thousands of students toast their accomplishments at graduation ceremonies at Aberdeen University every year.

Meanwhile, the historic King’s College in Old Aberdeen is one of the most desirable wedding venues in the city.

King’s College is one of the most desirable wedding venues in Aberdeen and hosts graduation ceremonies. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen University explained the wine contract had been awarded to cover a range of events.

She said: “This is a contract for up to five years which has been structured to allow for up to £50,000 of expenditure per year.

“The supply contract in place allows the purchase of wines for resell as part of the University’s commercial activities including conferencing, weddings and institutional events such as graduations.”

United Supplies was the only firm that tendered for the contract from Aberdeen University.

The Regent Road firm, which was considered a “small or medium-sized enterprise” in the tendering process, was established in 1973 to service the duty free market for the emerging oil and gas industry.

It has since expanded into four divisions, including bonded warehousing, document storage and management, duty free and wine wholesaling.

It describes itself as the largest independent wine supplier in the north-east.