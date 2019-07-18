Chase star Paul Sinha announces city gig as full line-up revealed for Aberdeen Comedy Festival

The chase will be on to grab tickets for Aberdeen’s International Comedy Festival as the event’s final star-studded line-up is announced today.

Leading the charge of the 16 new acts unveiled for the fun and games is star of The Chase, Paul Sinha.

He will bring his new show, Hazy Little Thing Called Love, to the Park Inn on Friday October 11, joining previously announced big-name acts including Ben Elton, Daniel Sloss, Count Arthur Strong and Jimeoin.

The Chase star Paul said: “Aberdeen remains the furthest I have travelled in the UK to perform comedy and I am delighted to make a return.

“Any city obsessed with both Britain in Bloom and the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup is fine by me.”

Aberdeen Inspired, organisers of the festival which runs for 11 days from Thursday October 3 to Sunday October 13, said the final acts announced will help create an event ranging from the ridiculous to the nostalgic.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “It is hugely exciting to announce the full line-up for what truly will be our biggest, funniest and best festival yet.”

Today’s announcement sees several leading ladies join the line-up.

Janey Godley, hailed as the “Queen of Scottish comedy”, will bring her Beyond The Fringe show to the Tivoli on October 3, while daughter Ashley Storrie, star of BBC Scotland’s Up For It, will offer her raw look at mental health in Asylum at Spin on October 5.

Jojo Sutherland is touring her first solo show for five years, Riches To Rags, at the Ferryhill House Hotel on October 8, while Harriet Kemsley, who had a sell-out run at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe, will bring her show Slutty Joan to Brewdog on October 9.

The Mash Report star Catherine Bohart steps off the telly and into Tunnels on October 10 to smash stereotypes around relationships.

Other female comedians announced today include Lou Sanders, Megan Shandley and Vikki Stone.

Bringing an international flavour to proceedings will be New Zealand’s political comedian James Nokise with two different shows. He’ll bring a whirlwind of topics to The Glentanar on October 12 with God Damn Fancy Man.

His themes will be sport and politics in Talk A Big Game on October 13.

A rising star of the alternative scene, Eddie Summers, will be discussing how to deal with cutting alarms and dangerous dogs in his School Of Burglary show at the Blue Lamp on October 12.

On the same day, fun for all ages will be offered by Seska with his magical show Quack Quack Bang at the Carmelite Hotel.

And making his festival debut with his sharp storytelling and offbeat observations will be Stephen Buchanan at the Park Inn By Radisson on October 11.

Joining the fun will be Stuart Mitchell, of BBC Scotland’s Breaking The News, Rosco McLelland, star of BBC Scotland’s Up For It, and Glasgow-based funnyman Scott Gibson.

Laughs won’t be limited to the stage for the festival, which has partnered with Cineworld Union Square to offer some newly-released funny films.

These will include Zombieland 2: Double Tap, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Abominable and Joker.

Adrian said: “Whether you’re considering catching some live stand-up for the first time, or are a comedy stalwart keen to enjoy the next big thing, then Aberdeen truly is the best place to be this October.”

Tickets for all the new shows are on sale from today.

For the full line-up and tickets visit www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com