Charlie’s angels set £100K north-east charity fundraising goal

A group set up to support a north-east children’s charity aims to raise £100,000 to fund the cost of building a therapy room at its new respite centre.

The Friends of Charlie House group in Inverurie was launched five years ago to help the charity raise funds for a new facility to help young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Joanne Jamieson started the group as a way of helping the charity which supports her son Rory.

Joanne, who now lives in Insch, said: “When I started it I lived in Inverurie and I didn’t realise how supportive the community would be, it just grew arms and legs.

“We raised so much money, it was fantastic.”

The group has so far raised £86,000 towards the cost of building the therapy room in the eight-bedroom specialist support centre which will be built in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital, Aberdeen.

There will also be a range of facilities available on the site.

Families currently need to travel more than 100 miles to the nearest respite centre in Kinross.

It is now hoped the remainder of the money needed will be raised at a barn dance at Collyhill Farm, Lethenty.

The local community has continued to support the cause, donating the barn, tables, chairs, bar and outdoor toilets as well as the band to perform on the night.

Joanne added: “Every single part of the event is being supported by a local business.

“We are so grateful to everyone for helping us get to this stage.”

The event, which will be held on June 8, has proved so popular that all tickets sold out within 24 hours.