Charlie House’s big brunch event raises £4,000 for Aberdeen charity

A children’s charity has raised more than £4,000 towards a campaign to build a new state-of-the-art specialist support centre.

Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, hosted a Big Brunch event on Saturday.

It was attended by more than 90 people, with a total of more than £4,000 raised.

The foodie fun, held at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, featured tasty treats, fizz and a range of games and entertainment.

A raffle was held and local DJ Kev Reid was spinning Motown and soul hits to entertain the generous guests in attendance.

Also on sale were handcrafted gin bottle lamps created by Newmachar woman Lynne Anderson, who came up with the idea to raise money for a 10-day trek in Machu Picchu.

Rhona Miller, fundraising team manager at Charlie House, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the total raised from our first Big Brunch event.

“Thank you to everyone who attended and supported the event for their generosity and the feedback we’ve received from guests has been terrific.

“We’re very much looking forward to planning the 2020 event.”

All the money raised will go towards the Big Build Appeal, launched by the charity in November.

It aims to raise £8 million to build an eight-bedroom specialist support centre that will be set in four-acres of land at Woodend Hospital.

It will also feature a range of facilities, such as a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area and therapy room alongside a star room for end-of-life care and bereavement.

There will be flexible office meeting space for Charlie House employees on site.

Families in the north-east currently have to travel more than 100 miles to Kinross to access vital support services, including respite care.

The centre, which will be the first of its kind in the north-east, will eliminate this need and it will also be staffed by specially trained professionals.

It has been a dream of founder and chairwoman Tracy Johnstone since 2011.

More than 1,500 babies, children and young people are living with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions in the north-east, which the new centre would help provide support for.

Many of the children that Charlie House would help may not qualify for care in the Kinross or Glasgow respite centres.

So far, more than £1.3m has been raised through pledges, fundraisers and generous donations by north-east residents.

A planning application for the site was lodged with Aberdeen City Council in early October and is still to be determined.