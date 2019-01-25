Charlie House urges public to take on Aberdeen 10K to raise cash for charity

Members of the public are being urged to sign up to take on a popular Aberdeen running challenge.

Charlie House, which supports children and babies with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, is offering spaces in the BHGE 10K Running Festival for keen runners, who will help to raise money for the charity’s Big Build Appeal.

The event has been going for a number of years, with the main 10K event taking place alongside a fun run.

It is the second time the charity has taken part.

A total of 29 spaces are available for people to sign up to, which will see them support Charlie House.

Those representing the charity are asked to raise a minimum of £80.

In November, Charlie House launched its Big Build Appeal, an £8 million fundraising campaign to build a specialist support centre, which would be the first of its kind in the north-east, based in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

Rhona Miller, team fundraising manager at Charlie House, said: “This is our second year being involved with the BHGE 10K Running Festival.

“We were delighted with the response gained from last year and hope this increases with further support from our fundraisers in May.”

Money raised will go towards the campaign, which aims to build an eight-bedroom facility with associated family accommodation.

As well as providing respite care for children and their families, it will also have a range of different facilities such as a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area, therapy room, star room for end-of-life care and bereavement, outdoor play area and sensory gardens, as well as adaptable meeting and office space for employees and medical staff.

The BHGE 10K is to take place on May 5, and is organised by Sport Aberdeen, in partnership with BHGE and Aberdeen City Council. The route is based around Aberdeen’s beach and harbour area.

It then moves along the Beach Esplanade, up King Street, through Seaton, along Golf Road and Urquhart Road before rejoining the route at the finish line. The 10K will start at 9.30am, and the 2K at 9am.

The 2K will begin at the Beach Leisure Centre and will loop past Pittodrie, and is open for children in P6 up to S4.

Wheelchair users are also encouraged to take part, with an adjusted start time of 9.25am for the 10K, and 9.05am for the 2K.

Anyone interested in signing up to fundraise for Charlie House should contact fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk

Charlie House was set up in 2011, and as well as raising funds for the Big Build Appeal it also runs activity clubs, siblings clubs, annual adventure trips and it has its own community nurse, all which it fundraises for throughout the year.