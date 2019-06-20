Charlie House to hold event at Aberdeen shopping centre

Staff at a children’s charity will be in a shopping centre this weekend to raise awareness.

Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, will be having an information session in the main atrium of Union Square on Sunday.

The Critter Keeper will be there to entertain young ones from 10am until noon.

Staff members at Charlie House will be on hand to speak to people about the charity’s work, and tell people about the Big Build Appeal.

Charlie House is currently fundraising £8 million towards its Big Build Appeal, which aims to build a specialist-support centre in four-acres of land at Woodend Hospital.