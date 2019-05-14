Charlie House thanks supporters for ‘phenomenal’ response to Big Build campaign

An Aberdeen children’s charity has told of the “phenomenal” support it has received during the first six months of its fundraising campaign.

In November, Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, launched its huge Big Build Appeal – with the aim of raising £8 million.

It began with £1m already put towards the appeal, which was raised through donations and fundraising events.

Now, six months on, another £1m has been added to the pot and the charity is looking forward to the future.

Tracy Johnstone, chairwoman of Charlie House, said: “I can’t believe it’s been six months since the launch of our Big Build Appeal but what a first six months it has been.

“The overall response to the campaign and to our long-term vision for the specialist support centre has been overwhelming.

“From larger corporate donations to children donating their pocket money, the support and feedback has been phenomenal.”

Throughout the campaign, Charlie House has had a huge amount of support from members of the public.

Sizeable donations have also allowed the charity to build up towards their target.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Tracey added: “The icing on the cake has to be when we received our single largest donation this month of £400,000 from the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen’s Trades Widows Fund charity.

“Hitting that £2 million milestone in such a short period was a real celebration, not only for the team but for the families we currently support. To know we have these specific funds from the Seven Trades to go towards the spa pool area in the building is a wonderful feeling.

“This is a special part of the building and will enable family time together to make precious memories.”

The £8m will be used to create a state-of-the-art specialist support centre, based in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

It will have eight children’s bedrooms, complete with accompanying family accommodation and a range of different facilities that will help provide respite care and support for north-east residents.

Tracy said: “We still have some way to go to reach our target of £8m but knowing that the north-east is truly behind us is so encouraging.

“We would all like to take this opportunity to thank people for their amazing continued support and enthusiasm and to the Evening Express for their extensive support of the campaign to date.

“It spurs us on to work to achieve this as soon as possible to support families in the north-east of Scotland.”