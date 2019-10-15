Charlie House thanks Aberdeen public for charity cafe support

A children’s charity has praised the “overwhelming support” it has received for its ReCHarge Cafe.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, opened the eatery in the Bon Accord centre in April.

All profits from the venture go towards its Big Build Appeal, an £8 million specialist support centre that will be located at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We can’t believe it has been six months since we first opened the doors at ReCHarge Cafe.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support from the people of the north-east and would like to thank each and every customer whose snack, tea break or lunch purchase has gone on to support local families.

“Every penny of profit supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families in the north-east of Scotland.”

The cafe has benefited from a range of different businesses across the city supporting the venture.

It runs on a pay-what- you-want service based on what customers believe refreshments are worth and has been fitted out with a range of different facilities.

It also has an accessible toilet, complete with a hoist, so families with children of any age can comfortably use the equipment.

Susan added: “We could not have progressed with this project without the unwavering support of the Bon Accord team – from management to operations and facilities, the team have been incredible.

“We also have to highlight the amazing local businesses which have supported us – from kitchen fitters to flooring companies to signage and local painters and decorators.

“These incredible organisations have gifted us over £30,000 worth of services – this has included gifts in kind and man hours.

“A final and special thanks must go out to our regular volunteers who work with the staff at the cafe, some committing several days a week, to support the cafe and its customers.

“We look forward to serving many more customers.”

CHARLIE House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre.

A whopping £2m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters.

Now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, to which you can donate to help Charlie House’s vision become a reality.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.