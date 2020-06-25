Charlie House launches new online store for merchandise

Aberdeen children’s charity Charlie House has teamed up with a local creative agency and graphic designer to launch a new online shop.

The shop, which went live yesterday morning to coincide with Children’s Hospice Week, is the result of a collaboration between the charity, Aberdeen-based firm Jasmine, and Louise Nicholson, a graphic designer in Balmedie.

Among the products on offer are small and large cuddly Charlie Dogs, based on the Charlie House mascot, and a range of scented candles.

All profits from the shop will go towards the charity’s work supporting children with disabilities and life-limiting conditions in the north-east.

Danny Cowie, managing director of Jasmine Ltd, says, “We have worked with our friends at Charlie House for many years and are very proud to support the amazing work they do and ambitious and exciting goals they have set.”

Sarah Bremner, director of marketing and communications for Charlie House, says, “We are very grateful to the team at Jasmine and Balmedie-based graphic designer Louise Nicholson for very generously gifting their time and skills to help enable us to create and launch our new online shop during Children’s Hospice Week.

“Our merchandise has always proved popular with our loveable Charlie Dog as a firm family favourite and top seller, so it is great for people to still be able to purchase these items during a time when we are no longer selling these at events or from our cafe or office due to the current restrictions.

“We are delighted to have had multiple sales on the first day of the shop going live, with all profits from the sale of our merchandise going on to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east.”

The store can be found at shop.charliehouse.org.uk