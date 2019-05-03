Charlie House sets date for eagerly-awaited ball

The date for an Aberdeen charity’s much-anticipated annual ball has been announced.

Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities, will hold the prestigious black-tie event at The Event Complex Aberdeen later this year.

Now in its fifth year, the last ball raised more than £60,000 for the charity, a sum it hopes this year will top.

All money from the event will go towards the Big Build Appeal, a campaign to build a specialist support centre which would be the first of its kind in the north-east.

It aims to support families in the area with a range of facilities and respite care they currently have to travel more than 100 miles for, and will cost £8 million to build and run.

The Big Build Ball will take place on December 6.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are delighted to announce the date and venue for this year’s Big Build Ball.

“Following last year’s successful fundraiser, we look forward to sharing updates on the Big Build Appeal and to hosting another spectacular event.”

Earlier this year, Charlie House also announced it was partnering up with the event complex and will be its charity partner for the next two years.

Nick Waight, managing director at The Event Complex Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted Charlie House will host their Big Build Ball with the company for a second time, this time at our brand-new venue.

“As our chosen charity for the next two years, we will support them in any way possible, and we wish Charlie House another successful event with ourselves.”

Tickets can be purchased at £100 per person, or in tables of 10. Included in the price is a drinks reception, three-course dinner and entertainment, plus the chance to win prizes.

To buy tickets, contact fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to build and maintain the new centre.

A whopping £2m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters but now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, to which you can donate and help Charlie House’s vision become a reality. Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.