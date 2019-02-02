Aberdeen charity Charlie House serves up fizz and fun-raising

A first-of-its-kind brunch event is to be held at an Aberdeen five-star hotel.

Charlie House, a children’s charity which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, is to host foodie fun to help raise funds for its Big Build Appeal.

The Big Brunch is supporting the £8 million fundraising campaign to build a specialist support centre in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

The event, at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, will feature food, fizz and a range of games and entertainment.

There will also be a raffle, along with local DJ Kev Reid spinning Motown and soul hits.

Rhona Miller, fundraising team manager at Charlie House, said: “We’re delighted to add the Big Brunch to our fundraising calendar. It’s the first charity event of its kind in the city and offers guests a decadent brunch, fizz and fun – all for a very important local cause.”

The Big Build Appeal launched in November, with more than £1.3m already raised.

The support centre will be the first of its kind in the north-east and will provide facilities and respite care to children.

Currently families have to travel more than 100 miles, to Kinross, to access support services.

Featuring eight bedrooms and family accommodation, the new centre will be staffed by specially trained professionals and facilities will include a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area and therapy room, alongside a star room for end-of-life care and bereavement.

It will be a place where families can spend precious time with their child after they have passed away.

It has been a dream of Charlie House’s to create the site since the charity was founded in 2011 by chairwoman Tracy Johnstone.

In the north-east, there are more than 1,500 babies, children and young people living with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Charlie House already offers activity clubs, siblings clubs, a community nurse, one-to-one emotional and practical support and an annual fun trip to Kielder Forest Park in Northumberland, but the new centre will allow them to support families more.

The Big Brunch will take place on February 23 from 11am until 4pm. Limited tickets for the event are still available.

They cost £60 per person and include a drink on arrival.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, contact 01224 343333 or email fundraise@ charliehouse. org.uk