Charlie House secures support from Aberdeen shopping centre

A children’s charity has joined forces with an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, is to be the new charity supported by the Bon Accord Centre.

The centre was previously in a two-and-a-half year partnership with The ARCHIE Foundation, which raised more than £100,000 for the organisation, as well as lending a space to a range of projects, including the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “The Bon Accord partnership is an amazing opportunity for Charlie House to not only raise much-needed funds but to also continue to raise awareness of our current services and Big Build Appeal.

“Having this partnership platform will really make a huge difference to us as a small local charity and we are very grateful.

“We have had the pleasure of working with the Bon Accord team over the past year in relation to ReCHarge Cafe, our social enterprise within the centre, which they have been fully supportive of.

“The cafe’s success would not have been possible without the Bon Accord team.

“We look forward to our continued working relationship and bringing exciting new projects to the centre and its customers. Watch this space!”

As well as supporting its day-to-day activities, Charlie House is also raising £8 million towards a new specialist support centre.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager at Bon Accord, said: “It has been a fantastic couple of years partnering with The ARCHIE Foundation and we wish the team every success.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership for 2020 with Charlie House.

“The Charlie House team work to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east of Scotland.

“We have had some great initiatives in previous years such as Big Bounce, Santa’s Grotto and our giant slide which will continue into this year. We are also looking forward to getting involved in some new projects.”

To celebrate the new partnership, the Charlie House team will be out in force in the centre both tomorrow and Sunday, with a range of fun and free activities.