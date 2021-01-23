Charlie House receives £20,000 cash boost from Rotary Clubs raffle

A north-east children’s charity has been given a cash boost from a Christmas raffle.

The Rotary Clubs of Aberdeen and District named Charlie House as its official charity for its annual raffle, in partnership with Bon Accord Aberdeen.

Finishing up before Christmas, the members of 23 different rotary clubs in and around Aberdeen were gifted space in the shopping centre to sell tickets, with the proceeds going towards the children’s charity, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

Now, a total of £20,000 has been donated to the charity which will help it to continue its vital work.

Susan Crighton, director of Charlie House, said: “We are so grateful to the Rotary Clubs for this donation and to the team at Bon Accord for enabling the Rotary to have a presence within the centre throughout the month of December. 2020 saw almost all of our scheduled and annual events cancelled in light of the coronavirus and the beginning of this year is no different now we are back in lockdown.

“All local charities continue to face very challenging times to enable them to continue to deliver vital support to families across the North-east with reduced donations and funds.

“Last year we saw an 84% increase in the requirement for our services but a 70% reduction in funds, therefore a donation such as this is so important to the charity and very gratefully received. We would also like to thank our prize donors Bon Accord Aberdeen, Atholl Scott Financial Services, activpayroll and Banchory Cycles.”

Three main prizes were up for grabs at the raffle.

First prize was comprised of a Bon Accord bundle worth £2,500, which was sponsored by Bon Accord Aberdeen, affiliated shops and STATS Group, which went to winner Wayne McKinley.

The second prize of £1,000 in cash, sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial Services Ltd went to winner Wendy Clinton and the third prize of £1,000 to spend in Banchory Cycles which was sponsored by activpayroll in association with Banchory Cycles went to winner Marco Miele.

Alan Pirie, chairman of the rotary organising committee and president of St Machar Rotary Club, said: “Last year was certainly a different fundraising landscape to anything we have experienced before but we were not going to let that deter our efforts or enthusiasm!

“We are very grateful to the people of the north-east for continuing to purchase tickets at a time when finance is strained for many. These generous purchases have enabled us to donate this substantial five-figure sum to Charlie House which carries out such important work supporting local families.”

Craig Stevenson, centre manager at Bon Accord Aberdeen added: “Bon Accord was delighted to support the Rotary Club’s fundraising efforts over the Christmas period for our charity partner Charlie House.

“After what has been a challenging year for many of us, particularly for our local charities, it is fantastic to see the people of Aberdeen supporting such a worthy cause.”