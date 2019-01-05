Charlie House receives £10,000 boost for Big Build Appeal

An Aberdeen-based children’s charity has received a £10,000 cash boost towards its Big Build Appeal.

Charlie House, which supports children and babies with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, is currently fundraising to secure £8 million for a new purpose-built facility.

The cash windfall came from the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen, which donated the money as part of their Trades Widows Fund Charity.

Charlie House received £10,000 from the £35,000 fund.

The money will be used to create a facility which will be the first of its kind in the north-east.

It will provide respite care for children and babies as well as building a safe and comforting environment for families to meet and spend time in.

The plans also include a new office and meeting space for employees at the charity.

A spokesman for the Trades Widows Fund Charity said: “Charities across the north-east received a share of a £35,000 donation as part of a recently registered charitable organisation.

“Established in 2015, the Trades Widows Fund Charity repeated the generous donation in time for Christmas.

“The main focus of the gift is to donate capital to charities that will benefit children in the local area.”

Other charities given cash include Wooden Spoon Scotland, Downs Syndrome Scotland, Me Too!, Northsound Cash for Kids, Community Food Initiatives North East and Sensation ALL.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “Our aim is to have a purpose-built specialist centre here in Aberdeen to provide planned and emergency short breaks and palliative or end-of-life care for children.

“All funds raised will go towards building this facility.”

Profits will go towards the Big Build Appeal, which already has more than £1,300,000 in the bank.