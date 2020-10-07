Charlie House launches recruitment drive to help find Christmas volunteers

A north-east charity is appealing for kind-hearted volunteers to serve as Santa’s little helpers this winter.

Charlie House – which supports children with complex additional needs – is set to hold its annual Santa’s Workshop in the Bon Accord centre.

Profits raised from the festive extravaganza will go towards the charity’s work.

And it is appealing for volunteers to come forward to fill the role of “elves”.

Joan Cowie, volunteer and information co-ordinator for Charlie House, said: “All of our elves will be fully supported in their very important role and take part in special elf training to ensure that they know all of Santa’s secrets and how they can help him during his undoubtedly busy family visits to Bon Accord.

“We all need a little bit of magic in our lives this year and what better way than to volunteer some time and watch the magic of Christmas unfold.”

She added: “Our special band of volunteers don’t need to be elf-taught and will be able to attend various dates for North Pole training right here in Aberdeen and be given their own outfit to look the part.

“We are looking for around 40 energetic, enthusiastic, maybe even mischievous elves that are 16 years or over, have an elfish personality and are committed to making special memories for our visitors.

“Our Chief Elf will keep order by making sure they are all very busy – meeting and greeting families, taking families to see Santa, making sure gifts are ready for Santa, taking photographs, selling Charlie House merchandise and photo packages and helping with daily set up/tidy up.”

Susan Crighton, the charity’s director of fundraising, said: “This is a first for Charlie House and a wonderful opportunity to raise funds.

“By volunteering as one of our amazing elves, you will be helping families to have a friendly, fun-filled experience and for some children, this might be their first visit to Santa, so a very special time indeed.

“We are very grateful to the team at Bon Accord for giving us the opportunity to benefit from Santa’s Workshop.

“This year more than ever all funds are vital. Every penny counts so we hope that as many families as possible will be able to visit the workshop from November onwards.

“Every visit will ensure that Charlie House can continue to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east.”

The workshop will be fully compliant with Covid-19 regulations to ensure visitors are safe.

Bon Accord centre manager Craig Stephenson said: “Bon Accord is delighted to be bringing Santa’s Workshop back again for another year. This year the workshop will look a bit different, with new measures introduced for visitor safety when they come to visit Santa and the elves.

“It is brilliant to be able to deliver this for Aberdeen and in support of Charlie House, a fantastic local cause. We would encourage anyone who can come on board as an elf to do so.”

To get involved, email volunteer@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333