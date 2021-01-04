Charlie House launches 1,000 mile charity challenge

An Aberdeen children’s charity has launched its fundraising challenge for 2021 – which encourages people to get active and cover 1,000 miles.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, runs the initiative each year, beginning at the start of the year.

It is the fourth time the challenge will have taken place, which asks people to walk, cycle or run 1,000 miles.

It works out as roughly 2,000,000 steps in the year, or 5,476 steps a day for the whole year, or 10,959 steps a day for six months.

Tracked via Strava, participants are given a downloadable tracker form to keep details of all the miles they travel throughout the year.

They are also encouraged to set up a fundraising page to ensure they are receiving donations for the challenge, which can be done via sites such as JustGiving, Facebook fundraising or the old-fashioned way through a sponsorship form which is available from Charlie House.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “A new year brings the chance for new opportunities and new challenges. We are encouraging people across the north-east to walk, run, cycle or swim 1,000 miles during 2021.

“We were thrilled to have so many participants take part in the 2020 challenge.

“In 2019, they collectively travelled almost 18,000 miles while supporting Charlie House, which is the equivalent of travelling from Land’s End to John o’ Groats more than 20 times.

“We hope to have even more participants take part in 2021 and travel even further.”

Anyone who would like to take part but thinks it might be too much work to do over the space of a year is encouraged to grab four friends and take on 200 miles each, aiming to complete it in one month, which would be around 14,000 steps a day over the month.

A statement from Charlie House added: “Doing 1,000 miles sounds like a big distance but you can take it one step at a time and complete is as quickly or as slowly as you like.

“You can start the challenge any time throughout 2021, but the later you leave it the more challenging it will be.

“By taking part you will not only be supporting the work of Charlie House, but you will also get a huge boost to your own fitness and wellbeing.”

Those who sign up will also be added to a Facebook group where they will be able to meet fellow challenge participants.

Money raised through the initiative will go towards Charlie House and will help support families across the north-east.

For more information, or to sign up, visit http://charliehouse.org.uk/events/charlie-house-1000-mile-challenge

The charity can also be contacted on 01224 313333 or by email at fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk