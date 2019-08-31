Charlie House joins forces with Aberdeen food festival

An Aberdeen children’s organisation has been announced as the main charity partner of an upcoming festival.

Charlie House, which supports young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, will have its own fundraising stall at the Deeside Local Food Festival, which takes place on September 15.

Staff and children using the service were invited to a workshop run by the organisers The Mixing Bowl to learn how to make four different types of soup.

They were shown how to cook minestrone, Greek lemon chicken with orzo, smoked sausage and white bean with vegetables and cheesy corn chowder.

The team worked alongside Inspire, the other charity partner for the festival.

At the event, to be held at Cults Academy, Charlie House will also be running activities with specially adapted bikes for both disabled and able-bodied riders.

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager at Charlie House, said: “We were delighted to be involved in the soup workshop. This was an opportunity to work alongside another charity whilst educating and giving key life skills to children of the families we support.

“Charlie House look forward to attending the Deeside Local Food Festival and letting people know more about our current services, the Big Build Appeal and support available in the north-east.”

There will be a produce market at the event as well as an array of workshops, demonstrations with chefs, talks and food tasting sessions running through the day.

Visitors will also be treated to street cafes and live music from local artists.

Festival organiser Rachel Gambro said: “We have always worked closely with local charities and community groups, giving them opportunities to raise awareness, and much-needed funds, as an integral part of the festival.

“This year, however, we embraced the idea of collaborating with our charity partners, not just on the day but also in the run-up.”

For more information about the event, due to take place in September, visit deesidefoodfestival.co.uk