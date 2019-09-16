Charlie House issues appeal for new Aberdeen volunteers

An Aberdeen children’s charity has launched a recruitment drive for volunteers.

Charlie House, which supports young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, hopes members of the public will sign up to lend a hand with its fundraising efforts and services.

Joan Cowie, volunteer and information co-ordinator at Charlie House, said: “We are excited to launch our volunteer recruitment drive and are looking to expand our team of amazing volunteers.

“We are looking for individuals or groups who can offer not just their time but also skills, energy and enthusiasm to support the work we do.

“Our volunteering opportunities are endless and can be tailored to availability, whether that’s an occasional hour or two, a whole day or a regular commitment each week or month.

“Volunteering not only supports us as a charity but is also a great opportunity to meet new people and above all, have fun.”

A range of activities can be taken on, whether helping out for an hour or two at an event, lending a hand in the office or ReCHarge Cafe. Timings are flexible and there is no minimum time required.

Lynne Reid, a volunteer from Newtonhill, said: “I love wearing my volunteering hat for Charlie House and have been involved for years. I’ve heard a number of parents speak about how their lives changed when their children were born with varying degrees of additional support needs and also how their lives changed again when they have found the support network in Charlie House.

“It means a lot to me to be a small part of this and to be doing something meaningful for so many people.

“I volunteer at ReCHarge Cafe one day per week and I also do other things on occasion.

“It’s lovely when someone comes in and says they know of someone who is supported by Charlie House and they have come in specifically to support the cafe.

“When I am in the office, I am always amazed by the hard work and dedication of the team.”

Lynne added: “Volunteers can help in so many ways at Charlie House and there is something for everyone to get involved with. Whether you can manage term-time, weekends or evenings you are made to feel valued. I’m proud to be a part of the team.”

The charity is aiming to raise £8 million to build a new specialist support centre at Woodend Hospital.

Anyone interested is asked to contact Charlie House on 01224 313333 or email volunteer@charliehouse.org.uk

How to help

CHARLIE House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre.

A whopping £2m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters. Now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, to which you can donate to help Charlie House’s vision become a reality.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.