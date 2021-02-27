Charlie House in plea for north-east residents to back fundraising campaign

Children’s charity Charlie House is today calling on the north-east to support its February fundraising campaign as the month draws to an end.

The Aberdeen-based charity launched the campaign at the start of the month to highlight the hardship and isolation faced by families during lockdown and to shine a light on how Charlie House has provided vital support during these challenging times.

The charity is encouraging people to donate £10 if they can, to enable Charlie House to continue its work and to support local families.

Charlie House currently supports more than 100 families in the north-east, but has seen a 70% reduction in income due to the coronavirus pandemic against the same time last year. It also reported a staggering 80% increase in the request for its support.

It comes after the charity launched its fundraising challenge for 2021, asking people to walk, cycle or run 1,000 miles.

North-east mum Joanne Jamieson, whose family have been supported by Charlie House for many years, backs the campaign and said, “I don’t think any of us appreciated just how much it meant to have our support network of carers, support groups and friends to get us through life until we had it taken away.”

She added: “It’s not always taking part and calling for support, it’s just knowing that the Charlie House team is there.

“Our daughter Mollie has had a lot of support from Leigh, the Charlie House Children & Family Support Manager, and now when she is having a difficult time, we ask her in terms of whether she needs just a hug, or to talk to Leigh. In her mind it lets her work out whether it’s a big deal or a small deal. For families like ours, that kind of support is a lifeline.”

© Supplied by Charlie House

Another Charlie House supported family shared an emotive testimonial stating, “My daughter is struggling not seeing her friends. She video calls them and sends pictures and has photos up on her bedroom pinboard but it’s not the same.

“The other day she got upset and said, everyone else lives with their brother and sisters who can play with them, but my brother can’t. She does so much with him, but it’s all one-sided. She loves her cuddly worry monster so thank you Charlie House for helping!”

Louise Andrew, CEO of Charlie House, says, “The past 12 months have been challenging for us all in so many ways. With a young child myself I have found it difficult being not able to see grandparents and close friends and family, but imagine if your whole support network including carers who provided essential day to day assistance with complex tasks and much needed support groups were all taken away with a moment’s notice?

“For the families we support with vulnerable children this has been the tough reality, but Charlie House has worked hard to continue to be there every step of the way providing access to online support, virtual activities for families and siblings and interactive ways for everyone to re-connect and most importantly, keep in regular contact.”

Louise added: “In these uncertain times we are incredibly grateful for the support of the people of the north-east. They always get behind Charlie House and show that they really care about families in their own community.

“It is support from donors like this that makes it possible for us to provide this vital support to local families. We want to thank everyone who has donated to Charlie House to date, together we are improving lives for babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the North-east of Scotland because life is precious.”

To donate £10 to the Charlie House February fundraising campaign visit: www.charliehouse.org.uk/support-us/ways-to-give/donate/