Charlie House hails Aberdeen charity volunteers as it looks back on 2020

An Aberdeen children’s charity has thanked its ‘incredible’ volunteers as it has faced an unprecedented year.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, has seen a huge increase in the number of people getting in contact for assistance.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it had to change its service offering almost overnight to ensure that families continued to be supported.

It has also seen a significant impact on its income, and many major fundraising events had to be cancelled as events were no longer allowed, and other fundraisers were instead organised to be run virtually.

However, it did also get the go-ahead for its new specialist support centre, which will be set within four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital, and will host a range of facilities which will help provide respite care through an eight-bedroom centre, as well as other equipment which will provide assistance and activities for families and young people.

Despite the difficulties faced this year, the charity has praised volunteers who stood behind them throughout the year, as well as groups which partnered with Charlie House.

CEO Louise Andrew said: “2020 has been a year like no other, throughout the year we have had to think on our feet and adapt and respond instantly – from changing our entire service model almost overnight from physical to virtual, to switching our Santa’s workshop from a face to face experience to a virtual one with very short notice when the Scottish Government Guidance changed.

“Thanks to our partnerships with the Bon Accord Centre and the Rotary Clubs Of Aberdeen and District we have had an incredibly busy period in the run up to Christmas and it has been wonderful to have the opportunity to get out and speak to people about what we do.

“It has only been possible for us to do that with the support of our incredible volunteers and I want to thank everyone who has supported us over this period and throughout 2020.”

Santa’s Workshop saw a huge level of support given to the charity.

Santa himself covered 36 shifts, around 137 volunteer hours.

He was also joined by a team of 40 volunteer elves, who covered around 475 hours between them.

An additional team of elves working behind the scenes made up a further 65 volunteer hours making all Santa’s gifts look beautiful.

It also saw another 460 volunteer hours at the indoor Christmas market organised by Aberdeen Inspired, which took place in the Bon Accord Centre over December.

Joan Cowie, volunteer and information co-ordinator for Charlie House, added: “To say that the north-east have pulled out all of the stops for Charlie House this year is an understatement.

“It would just not have been possible for us to provide such an incredible Christmas experience without their support. We have had a wonderful surge in student support from schools and colleges such as event management students from NESCol who have stepped forward to aid the charity.”

It’s anticipated that next year will continue to be difficult, however Charlie House will continue to support those across the north-east who need it.

Louise added: “With further recent announcements we know the start of 2021 will be hard and challenging for everyone, but Charlie House is committed to making life better for babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life limiting conditions, their parents, brothers, sisters, and all those who love them.

“With the continued generosity of the people of the north-east we can make that a reality. On behalf of the Charlie House team, I would like to thank everyone who has supported us in 2020 and wish everyone good health, hope and happiness for 2021.”