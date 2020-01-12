Charlie House encouraging people in north-east to sign up for 1,000-mile challenge

An Aberdeen children’s charity has encouraged people to pledge to walk, run, swim or cycle 1,000 miles throughout 2020.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, has launched its 1,000-mile challenge for the third year running.

It encourages residents to get out and be active, while raising money through sponsorships for the charity, which will be used to support its many services.

Alison Leith, from Aberdeen, signed up to take part in the challenge and ended up more than doubling her goal – walking 2,019 miles.

The 53-year-old said: “The challenge to walk 2,019 miles was a 1,000-mile target set by Charlie House, but whether it was down to my enthusiasm or good weather, I completed the 1,000 miles before June.

“It was a friend who said they would donate again if I doubled the challenge and walked 2019 miles in 2019.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every mile. It’s been a complete change of lifestyle for me. Until just over a year ago I was still smoking 20 a day and exercise didn’t feature at all in my schedule.

“As the months progressed, I got slightly bored with the walking and someone mentioned the Couch to 5K challenge so I joined Jog Scotland in Airdrie and trained for 10 weeks before taking on my first 5K run in November. Now I’m walking 15,000 steps a day and running three times a week.

“It’s not just been a physical change for me, I’ve also reaped the mental wellbeing benefits and made new friends along the way. If anyone had told me last year that I’d have joined a running group I’d have laughed.”

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “A new year brings the chance for new opportunities and new challenges. We are encouraging people across the north-east to walk, run, cycle or swim 1,000 miles during 2020.

“We were thrilled to have so many participants take part in the 2019 challenge.

“They will collectively travel almost 18,000 miles while supporting Charlie House, which is the equivalent of travelling from Land’s End to John o’ Groats more than 20 times.

“We hope to have even more participants take part in 2020 and travel even further.”

To find out more, or to sign up, visit bit.ly/2FkSzP0