Charlie House Champs heading off for Inca trail challenge

The Charlie House Champ Team is jetting off to Peru today.

The 29-strong team will trek the famous Inca trail Machu Picchu to raise money for the charity’s Big Build Appeal.

The five-day trek will see the walkers travel through the Sun Gate, following the Lares Valley route past beautiful scenery, taking in spectacular mountains, rivers, hot springs and wildlife such as llamas and alpacas.

The money raised will go towards funding the cost of one of the children’s bedrooms in the charity’s planned new specialist support centre.

One of the participants is director of Thorpe Molloy, Karen Molloy.

She said: “I can’t believe the time is actually here as we’ve been fundraising for the last 18 months.

“We’ve already formed some great friendships on the way and I’m sure this will continue in Peru. I’m incredibly excited and just want to alpaca my bags.”

Louise McCullough, an orthopaedic surgeon and first woman to win the TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins, will also be taking part.

She said: “I’m excited to be involved with Charlie House and their trip to Machu Picchu.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all those who have sponsored and supported me so far, particularly Ian Mills at Exceed and Thorpe Malloy.”

Tracy Johnstone, chairwoman of Charlie House and Champ team participant, added: “Our 29-strong trek team not only set themselves an incredible challenge by signing up and agreeing to be part of this gruelling trip back in June 2018, but also by committing themselves to over a year of incredible fundraising.

“The team have carried out everything from a fire walk to afternoon teas to a psychic night and 24-hour sportathon.

“It has truly been a huge group effort and we now know that we have exceeded our initial fundraising target of £150,000, which is just phenomenal.

“This money will fund one children’s bedroom in our new specialist support centre, which will be built at Woodend Hospital.

“We will be able to announce the new official total raised when we return.

“And now for the hard part. We look forward to updating everyone at home through our social media when we are away, if the signal allows.

“We are ready for all weather as it has been changeable, so our backpacks have everything from sun cream and hats to cagoules and fleeces.

“We are packed and so excited to take to the skies tomorrow evening.”

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre.

A whopping £2m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters.

Now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, to which you can donate to help Charlie House’s vision become a reality.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.