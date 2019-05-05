Charlie House Big Build appeal passes £2m after massive donation

A north-east charity has raised more than £2 million towards its Big Build Appeal since it launched at the end of last year.

The bid to establish a purpose-built facility for Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life limiting conditions, began in November.

Last night, a whopping £400,000 donation was made to the charity by the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen via its Trades Widow Fund charity.

The money takes Charlie House’s total Big Build Appeal pot up to £2m out of the £8m it needs to build and maintain a new state-of-the-art specialist support centre.

Brian Donald, factor of the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen Trades Widows’ Fund Charity, said: “We have known for some time about the Charlie House long-term vision for their Big Build Appeal project and were recently delivered an in-depth talk.

“This highlighted both the great need for the specialist support centre locally and for the funding to enable this to happen.

“The collective group of trustees were very impressed with the information, plans and what the building will mean for north-east families and we were committed to supporting this.

“We are delighted to know that our donation will take the appeal over the £2m mark and hope the appeal continues to gather speed.”

The money donated by the fund will go towards the creation of the support centre’s spa pool area, which is one of the facilities to feature in the new building.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are so grateful to the Seven Incorporated Trades and Trades Widows Fund Charity for this very generous donation.

“We can’t quite put into words what this means and still can’t believe it.

“This figure really pushes the appeal forward and the entire team is celebrating hitting the £2 million mark.

“The support and interest we have received from the trustees has been second to none and we are extremely thankful.”

The centre will have eight bedrooms, with additional family accommodation, set in four acres of ground.

The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen also gifted a generous £10,000 to Charlie House in December last year as part of an initiative to benefit children in the area.

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to build and maintain the new centre.

A whopping £2m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters but now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, to which you can donate and help Charlie House’s vision become a reality.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.